Do you own a LIC policy? Check how to stay away from frauds or you could lose money

New Delhi: With the rising number of offline and online frauds, many in India have lost their hard-earned life savings in one way or the other.

Public and private sector banks as well as other firms offering financial services are regularly updating their customers on how they can avert a financial loss due to fraud.

In the past, a few customers of Life Insurance Company (LIC) may have been fooled by fraudsters impersonating as an official of the esteemed insurance firm.

In a bid to aware its customers from falling into the trap, the state-owned insurer, LIC, has issued a notification sharing important dos and don’ts.

The IPO-bound insurer has also urged its customers to remain cautious about misleading telephone calls from fraudsters masquerading as LIC officials, agents, IRDAI Officials, or Officials from ECI (Office of the Executive Council of Insurers), etc.

If you’re a LIC customer then you need to note that the insurer never shares bonus information with any of its policyholders via phone calls. LIC also pointed out that it never backs policyholders to discontinue their existing policy/policies.

For the verification of any policy, one should reach out to LIC’s official website at www.licindia.in or contact any nearest branch. In case, you receive a call from a fraudster then you should immediately register a police complaint with details of the phone number.

LIC has asked to update the insurers about any questionable calls via email to spuriouscalls@licindia.com while requesting customers not to entertain any call from unverified sources.

The company also asked its customers not to welcome calls asking to surrender their policy in order to get extra benefits. Customers should also take note of unrealistic promises fraudsters make during fraud calls.

