Airtel’s bumper offer! Get fast internet with no daily cap tension for 60 days, check price, other details

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan offering users unlimited data without any daily fair-usage-policy (FUP) restrictions. This means that you will get high-speed internet for 60 days. The days of data speed drop after exhausting the daily cap are finally over.

The plan could gain popularity among students who are studying from home or employees who are working remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 456 prepaid plan

Airtel has priced the plan at Rs 456 for its customers. The prepaid plan offers a total of 50 GB of data which can be utilised in one go at the will of the customer or can be used daily for complete 60 days.

Besides the high-speed internet, customers also get unlimited voice calling to any network across India. Airtel also offers 100 SMS per day for 60 days with the plan, along with Rs 100 FASTag cashback.

In addition to telecom benefits, Airtel is offering a free subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy for one year and one month free trial of the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. You’ll also get perks from Apollo 24/7 Circle.

Airtel’s Rs 456 prepaid plan gives a neck-to-neck competition to Jio’s recently rolled out Rs 447 plan, which offers similar benefits such as 50GB of data, unlimited and 100 SMS per day for 60 days.

Jio is offering other OTT offers such as JioCloud, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioTV, and JioNews with its newly launched subscription plan.