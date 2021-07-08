EPFO alert! Employees won’t receive PF money if they don’t do THIS

New Delhi: Government or private sector employees who are subscribers to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will have to link their Aadhaar card with their Provident Fund (PF) accounts by September 1, 2021, to continue receiving funds into their account without any hiccups.

Previously, the last date set by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) to link the 12-digit Aadhaar with PAN card with PF accounts was June 1, 2021. However, the government has extended the last date to link the Aadhaar card with the PF account to September 1, 2021, to provide some respite to the subscribers. Employees won't receive PF money if they fail to link their Aadhaar card with their PF accounts.

The date of implementation for filing ECR (electronic challan cum receipt or PF return) with Aadhaar verified UANs has been extended to September 1, 2021, according to an order issued by the EPFO.

It is important to note that EPFO had issued an office order for the field staff on June 1. The order pointed out that the ECR shall be allowed to be filed only for those members, whose Aadhaar numbers are seeded and verified with the UAN, with effect from June 1, 2021. The last date for the same is now September 1, 2021.

Earlier, the labour ministry had ordered EPFO to make it compulsory for EPFO subscribers to link the Aadhaar cards with PF accounts.