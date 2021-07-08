Bajaj Dominar 250 rate slashed by 17,000! Check new price, features and more

New Delhi: Bajaj has slashed the prices of Dominar 250 by almost Rs 17,000, at a time when most automakers in the country are increasing the prices of their two and four-wheelers.

The Indian automaker has slashed the prices of the powerful two-wheeler by Rs 16,800. With the latest price cut, Bajaj Dominar 250 is now available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.54 lakh.

Notably, Bajaj has made no change in appearance and features to make the price cut possible. The same bike was selling at Rs 1.71 lakh (ex-showroom) on July 6. However, the company has reduced the colour options in Bajaj Dominar 250 from four to two.

Previously, the Bajaj Dominar 250 was available in Canyon Red, Charcoal Black, Aurora Green and Vine Black colour options. But now, you can buy the bike in two colour options: Canyon Red and Charcoal Black.

Sarang Kanade, President of Motorcycle Business at Bajaj Auto Limited said, “We, at Bajaj Auto, believe that touring on a bike opens the doors to a world of ‘real’ experiences that widens your perspective and shapes one’s character.”

Kanade noted that the company realizes that biking for youngsters can be so much more than just street fun if the bike comes with the right dose of performance, sharp design and a superior riding experience. “We are proud to build the segment of Sports Touring in the country with a motorcycle that is ‘Born To Sprint and Built To Tour’.”

"In times of price hikes across the industry, we have taken a stance of reducing the price on Dominar 250 and make Sports Touring more accessible," he added.

Dominar 250 comes with LED lighting, split seating, and 17-inch alloy wheels, among other features. The bike weighs around 180 kg, and sports a fuel tank with 13-litre capacity.