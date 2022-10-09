Good news for Pensioners! Now you can register your grievances related to pension with THIS helpline number

New Delhi: Old age is a challenging face in one’s life. The government runs many social security schemes to help old people to cope up with old age challenges including infirmity and age-related health issues. Pension is one such scheme that provides financial stability and independence to them. However, pensioners face many grievances time to time ranging from strugging to get pensions on time to changing details. They face difficulty to visit grievance centres often. To solve the issue, now Pensioners can register concerns or grievances related to pension to the prinicipal account general office via calls or voicemail.

Toll-free numbers and voicemail services have been launched for Pensioners. They don't need to visit centres to register their greivances.

“Attention pensioners. Now, you can register your concerns at Principal Accountant General Office easily. Toll Free Number 1800-2200-14. Monday to Friday. 9.30AM to 6.00PM. Voicemail service 020-71177775 available 24/7,” finance ministry said on Friday.

The centralised pension grievances redress and monitoring system should be made aware to the retirees so they can address their problems. It is an online computerised system that was created to give pensioners quick access while also quickly resolving their complaints. In addition, pensioners have the right to appeal if they are not happy with how their complaint was handled.

The concerns over delay in disposal of pensioners’ grievances beyond the stipulated time limit of 60 days have been raised in the Parliament time to time. Last year in December, the Parliament Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions had expressed concern on this issue. The department later asked the Centre to constitute social audit panels to identify core complaints prone areas and streamline their systems.

Keeping note of the steep increase in the number of re-registered grievances over the years, the panel suggested to have an accountability mechanism in place and explore the feasibility of holding the grievance redressal authorities concerned answerable for summarily disposing of grievances without appropriate qualitative action.