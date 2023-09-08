trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659301
Good News For SBI Customers! Make retail, e-commerce payments; book digital tickets in metro, buses via SBI Nation First Transit Card

The newly launched card is a RuPay NCMC Prepaid Card that will facilitate the seamless and convenient customer commuting experience and ensure easy digital ticketing fare payments in metro, buses, water ferries, parking, etc., through a single card. 

Sep 08, 2023
New Delhi: The country’s largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has launched Prepaid Card -- ‘Nation First Transit Card’ -- at the Global Fintech Fest 2023. 

The newly launched card is a RuPay NCMC Prepaid Card that will facilitate the seamless and convenient customer commuting experience and ensure easy digital ticketing fare payments in metro, buses, water ferries, parking, etc., through a single card. In addition, individuals can also use this card for making retail and e-commerce payments, the bank said in a statement.


"With a continuous and uninterrupted focus on innovation, and customer-centricity, SBI entered NCMC programs with transit operators in 2019. As a part of these NCMC programs, SBI successfully launched the “City1 Card”, “Nagpur Metro MAHA Card”, “MUMBAI1 Card”, “GoSmart Card” and “Singara Chennai Card” in Noida Metro, Nagpur Metro, MMRDA Metro Lines 2A & 7, Kanpur Metro and Chennai Metro respectively. SBI is also implementing NCMC based ticketing solution in MMRC Metro Line 3 and Agra Metro, which is in the advanced stage of execution and will be available to the public very soon," SBI added. 

“At SBI, we are constantly strive to make banking and everyday life simpler for our customers. The Nation First Transit Card powered by RuPay and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) technology, is set to revolutionize the commuting experience and is aligned with the national vision of “One Nation One Card”. We are proud to introduce a card that not only eases the lives of our customers but also contributes to the growth of our country,” Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India said.

