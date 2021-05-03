हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Govt extends insurance scheme with Rs 50 lakh coverage for frontline health workers for six months

New Delhi: In view of the prevailing COVID situation in the country, the government has extended Insurance scheme for frontline health workers for another six months.

This was decided on last Friday (May 30), after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the functioning of different empowered groups through video conference.

A statement said Modi has also asked officials to explore how volunteers from civil society can be utilised to lessen the pressure on healthcare sector by being drafted in non-specialised tasks, as the government looks to further step up its response to fighting COVID-19.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Chaired a meeting during which the working of the various empowered groups was reviewed. These empowered groups are looking into various aspects of COVID relief and helping people."

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the launch of ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19’ was announced last year.

It provided an insurance cover of Rs. 50 lakh for ninety (90) days to a total of around 22.12 lakh public healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this. It will also include accidental loss of life on account of contracting COVID-19.

The insurance provided under this scheme would be over and above any other insurance cover being availed of by the beneficiary, the government had noted.

