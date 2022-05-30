Govt withdraws BIG decision on Aadhaar: 5 key points to know

New Delhi: The government has withdrawn an UIDAI advisory that cautioned the general public against sharing photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organisation. The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) said it is withdrawing the press release as it can lead to misinterpretation.

"The release advised the people to not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organization because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of Aadhaar number, can be used.

"However, in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect," the statement said.

Here are 5 key points on the withdrawal of BIG decision regarding sharing of Aadhaar details

- A press release issued by the Bengaluru Regional Office of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) asked the general public not to share photocopy of one's Aadhaar with any organisation because it can be misused.

- Govt has advised Aadhaar card holders to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their Aadhaar numbers.

- However, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of the biometric ID can be used for the purpose.

- Mask Aadhaar option allows you to mask your Aadhaar number in your downloaded e-Aadhaar.

- Masked Aadhaar number implies replacing of first 8 digits of Aadhaar number with some characters like “xxxx-xxxx” while only last 4 digits of the Aadhaar Number are visible.