Here’s how to link PAN card with LIC policies: Check the process

It is now important for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) policyholders to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with LIC policies. It is not needed to visit the nearby LIC branch as the process can be easily done online.

Users will have to keep their PAN card and LIC policies ready for linking both documents.

One needs to keep their registered mobile number active so that they can get an OTP from LIC for verification.

After users submit the form, a message will be shown on the success of the registration request. “Link your PAN to your LIC policies now!” LIC India Forever tweeted.

LIC PAN Link