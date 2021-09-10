हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LIC

Here’s how to link PAN card with LIC policies: Check the process

After users submit the form, a message will be shown on the success of the registration request. “Link your PAN to your LIC policies now!” LIC India Forever tweeted. 

Here’s how to link PAN card with LIC policies: Check the process

It is now important for Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) policyholders to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with LIC policies. It is not needed to visit the nearby LIC branch as the process can be easily done online.

Users will have to keep their PAN card and LIC policies ready for linking both documents.

One needs to keep their registered mobile number active so that they can get an OTP from LIC for verification.

After users submit the form, a message will be shown on the success of the registration request. “Link your PAN to your LIC policies now!” LIC India Forever tweeted. 

LIC PAN Link

  • Visit the website- https://linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/
  • Go to the Link PAN with your policy section.
  • Enter details such as Date of Birth, Gender, Email Id, PAN, full name as per PAN, mobile number, and policy number.
  • Then click against the declaration.
  • After entering all the details, you need to enter captcha and click on “Get OTP”.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LICLife Insurance Corporation of IndiaPAN-LIC linking
Next
Story

Big news for central government employees! Dearness Allowance amount to calculate gratuity, leave encashment enhanced --Check out the new table

Must Watch

PT45M20S

Taal Thok Ke: Who's the admirer of Jinnah, the 'villain' of the partition of India?