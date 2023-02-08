ICICI Bank FD Interest Rates Hiked From Today --Check Latest Fixed Deposit Rates Here

New Delhi: Bringing the much needed cheer to people reeling under high inflationary pressures, ICICI Bank has hiked interest rates on Fixed Deposits (FD). The new Fixed Deposit Interest Rates of ICICI Bank will be effective from today (08 February 2022).

Check the latest ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates 2023. Here's the table

FD Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits(Less than Rs 5 Crore)

Maturity Period Interest rates (per cent per annum) w.e.f. December 16, 2022 Interest rates (per cent per annum) w.e.f. February 08, 2023 Single deposit of less than ₹ 20.0 million Single deposit of ₹ 20.0 mn & above but less than 50.0 mn General **Senior Citizen General **Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 3.00% 3.50% 4.50% 4.50% 15 days to 29 days 3.00% 3.50% 4.50% 4.50% 30 days to 45 days 3.50% 4.00% 5.25% 5.25% 46 days to 60 days 4.00% 4.50% 5.50% 5.50% 61 days to 90 days 4.50% 5.00% 5.75% 5.75% 91 days to 120 days 4.75% 5.25% 6.25% 6.25% 121 days to 150 days 4.75% 5.25% 6.25% 6.25% 151 days to 184 days 4.75% 5.25% 6.25% 6.25% 185 days to 210 days 5.50% 6.00% 6.50% 6.50% 211 days to 270 days 5.50% 6.00% 6.50% 6.50% 271 days to 289 days 5.50% 6.00% 6.65% 6.65% 290 days to less than 1 year 5.75% 6.25% 6.65% 6.65% 1 year to 389 days 6.60% 7.10% 7.10% 7.10% 390 days to < 15 months 6.60% 7.10% 7.10% 7.10% 15 months to < 18 months 7.00% 7.50% 7.15% 7.15% 18 months to 2 years 7.00% 7.50% 7.15% 7.15% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.00% 7.50% 7.00% 7.00% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 6.75% 6.75% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 6.90% #7.50% 6.75% 6.75% 5 Years (80C FD) – Max to `1.50 lac 7.00% 7.50% NA NA

FD INTEREST RATES ON DOMESTIC, NRO & NRE DEPOSITS with premature withdrawal facility ( Rs 5 cr and above )

Single Deposit

Tenure Period Fixed Deposits Rate of Interest (%p.a.) w.e.f. February 08, 2023 ₹ 5.00 crore to < ₹ 5.10 crore ₹ 5.10 crore to < ₹ 24.90 crore ₹ 24.90 crore to < ₹ 25.00 crore ₹ 25.00 crore to < ₹ 100.00 crore ₹ 100.00 crore to < ₹ 250.00 crore ₹ 250.00 crore to < ₹ 500.00 crore > = ₹ 500.00 crore 7 days to 14 days 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 15 days to 29 days 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 30 days to 45 days 4.50 5.25 4.50 5.25 5.25 5.25 5.25 46 days to 60 days 4.50 5.50 4.50 5.50 5.50 5.50 5.50 61 days to 90 days 4.50 5.75 4.50 5.75 5.75 5.75 5.75 91 days to 120 days 4.50 6.25 4.50 6.40 6.40 6.40 6.40 121 days to 150 days 4.50 6.25 4.50 6.40 6.40 6.40 6.40 151 days to 184 days 4.50 6.25 4.50 6.40 6.40 6.40 6.40 185 days to 210 days 4.50 6.50 4.50 6.65 6.65 6.65 6.65 211 days to 240 days 4.50 6.50 4.50 6.65 6.65 6.65 6.65 241 days to 270 days 4.50 6.50 4.50 6.65 6.65 6.65 6.65 271 days to 300 days 4.75 6.65 4.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 301 days to 330 days 4.75 6.65 4.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 331 days to < 1 year 4.75 6.65 4.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 1 year to 389 days 4.75 7.10 4.75 7.15 7.15 7.15 7.15 390 days to < 15 months 4.75 7.10 4.75 7.15 7.15 7.15 7.15 15 months to < 18 months 4.75 7.15 4.75 7.15 7.15 7.15 7.15 18 months to 2 years 4.75 7.15 4.75 7.15 7.15 7.15 7.15 2 years 1 day to 3 years 4.75 7.00 4.75 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 3 years 1 day to 5 years 4.75 6.75 4.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 5 years 1 day to 7 years 4.75 6.75 4.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 7 years 1 day to 10 years 4.75 6.75 4.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 6.75

FD Interest Rates (without premature withdrawal facility)



INTEREST RATES ON DOMESTIC, NRO & NRE DEPOSITS without premature withdrawal facility ( ₹2 cr and above ). These fixed deposits do not have premature withdrawal facility, i.e., the fixed deposit cannot be closed by the depositor before expiry of the term of such deposit

Single Deposit

Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f. February 08, 2023 ₹ 2.00 crore to <₹5.00 crore ₹ 5.00 crore to <₹5.10 crore ₹5.10 crore to <₹24.90 crore ₹24.90 crore to <₹25.00 crore ₹25.00 crore to <₹100.00 crore ₹100.00 crore to <₹250.00 crore ₹250.00 crore to <₹500.00 crore > =₹500.00 crore 7 days to 14 days 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 15 days to 29 days 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 4.50 30 days to 45 days 5.25 5.25 5.25 5.25 5.25 5.25 5.25 5.25 46 days to 60 days 5.50 5.50 5.50 5.50 5.50 5.50 5.50 5.50 61 days to 90 days 5.75 5.75 5.75 5.75 5.75 5.75 5.75 5.75 91 days to 120 days 6.60 6.60 6.60 6.60 6.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 121 days to 150 days 6.60 6.60 6.60 6.60 6.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 151 days to 184 days 6.60 6.60 6.60 6.60 6.75 6.75 6.75 6.75 185 days to 210 days 6.85 6.85 6.85 6.85 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 211 days to 240 days 6.85 6.85 6.85 6.85 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 241 days to 270 days 6.85 6.85 6.85 6.85 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 271 days to 300 days 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.25 301 days to 330 days 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.25 331 days to < 1 year 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.25 7.25 7.25 7.25 1 year to 389 days 7.30 7.30 7.30 7.30 7.70 7.70 7.70 7.70 390 days to < 15 months 7.30 7.30 7.30 7.30 7.55 7.55 7.55 7.55 15 months to < 18 months 7.35 7.35 7.35 7.35 7.45 7.45 7.45 7.45 18 months to 2 years 7.35 7.35 7.35 7.35 7.35 7.35 7.35 7.35 2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.30 7.30 7.30 7.30 7.30 7.30 7.30 7.30 3 years 1 day to 5 years 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 5 years 1 day to 7 years 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 7 years 1 day to 10 years 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00 7.00

Fixed Deposit Interest rate will be subject to Tax Deducted at Source as per Income Tax Laws. Meanwhile, no FD Interest Rate would be payble if the depositor withdraws the entire FD amount within 7 days from the date of deposits --subject to the minimum tenure of 7 days for Domestic and NRO Term Deposits, says ICICI Bank.

One customer can avail a maximum tax deduction of Rs 1,50,000 from taxable income through an ICICI Bank tax saver FD. ICICI Bank staff (including retired staff) will get an additional 1% rate of interest on domestic deposits below Rs 2 crore, the bank says.



"Now you can invest in ICICI Bank’s Fixed Deposits through the digital and branch channel for a fixed tenure, as per your convenience. You can multiply your savings with high FD interest rates through an ICICI Bank FD. ICICI Bank offers interest rates as high as 7.5% p.a. for Senior Citizens (above the age of 60 years) and up to 6.9% p.a. for citizens below age of years. With the current uncertainty and highly volatile market, you can always rely on ICICI Bank’s Fixed Deposits for assured and guaranteed returns. An ICICI Bank FD is one of the safest FDs and rated as “AAA”, beating any competition with ease," reads the ICICI Bank website.