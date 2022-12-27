Is your Aadhaar card 10 years old? Update THESE documents online, check steps to do so

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has urged that Aadhaar holders who were issued the 12-digit biometric unique identity 10 years back and who have never updated their records, should revise their information in its database.

Aadhaar holders can update their unique ID records by uploading supportive documents (proof of identity and proof of address) either online through myAadhaar portal or offline by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centre, UIDAI said in statement.

"Residents who had got their Aadhaar issued 10 years back, and have never updated after that in these years, such Aadhaar number holders are encouraged to get their documents updated," the statement said.

The proof of identity and proof of address can be updated on UIDAI website online. The simple and hassle free process allows you to update your document without having to visit any office physically.

You can update your Address online in Self Service Update Portal (SSUP). For other details updates such as Demographic details (Name, Address, DoB, Gender, Mobile Number, Email) as well as Biometrics (Finger Prints, Iris & Photograph) in Aadhaar you will have to visit Permanent Enrolment Center.

Here is how to update proof of identity and proof of address online



- Visit Aadhaar SUP portal uidai.gov.in and select update address online

- Enter your Aadhaar number or VID

- Enter the security code and request for OTP which will be sent on your registered mobile number

- Enter the recieved OTP

- Select "Address" option and submit

- Enter all your Address details carefully and press the submit button and then finally confirm

- Attach a coloured scanned copy of the supporting document and click on submit button

- Ensure that the document is correct and then select YES

- Select BPO and click on submit

- Your update request is now submitted

- Now, note the URN number. The URN will also be sent to your registered mobile number and your email ID

- You can also check your URN status online

Do note that if you don't upload original scanned copies of the approved documents, your request would be rejected. You must only upload the valid documents to avoid update request from rejection, says UIDAI