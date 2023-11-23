trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2691344
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
ICICI BANK

ICICI Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Rates Effective 23 November 2023: Check Interest Rates For General Public, Senior Citizen, Tenor And Other Details

Interest rates (per cent per annum) w.e.f. November 23, 2023, for ICICI Bank Single deposit of Rs 2 Crores & above but less than Rs 5 Crores are as follows. Check it out.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 10:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICICI Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Rates Effective 23 November 2023: Check Interest Rates For General Public, Senior Citizen, Tenor And Other Details

New Delhi: Private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised the Fixed Deposit (FD) rates for Single deposit of Rs 2 Crores & above but less than Rs 5 Crores for general public and senior citizens. The ICICI Bank FD Rates are effective from 23 November 2023, the bank website said.

Interest rates (per cent per annum) w.e.f. November 23, 2023, for Single deposit of Rs 2 Crores & above but less than Rs 5 Crores are as follows

Interest rates (per cent per annum) w.e.f. November 23, 2023
Single deposit of2 Crores & above but less than ₹5 Crores
General Citizen Interest Rates **Senior Citizen Interest Rates
4.75% 4.75%
4.75% 4.75%
5.50% 5.50%
5.75% 5.75%
6.00% 6.00%
6.50% 6.50%
6.50% 6.50%
6.50% 6.50%
6.65% 6.65%
6.65% 6.65%
6.75% 6.75%
6.75% 6.75%
7.25% 7.25%
7.25% 7.25%
7.05% 7.05%
7.05% 7.05%
7.00% 7.00%
7.00% 7.00%
7.00% 7.00%
NA NA

Several private and public sector banks have revised their Fixed Deposit interest rates in the last couple of days.

Private sector lender Yes Bank has revised the interest rates on its Fixed Deposits for For Deposits below Rs 2 Crore. The bank has increased the interest rate on FDs 1 year 1 day to < 18 months and 18 month < 24 months by 25 basis points.

Public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has revised the interest rates on its Fixed Deposits for For Deposits below Rs 2 Crore. While the bank has increased the interest rate on FDs from 1 Year to < 2 Years (Except 444 Days) by 30 basis points, it has slashed the interest rates on 444 Days FD by 15 basis points.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for stubble burning?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's 'surrender' on Hamas's 'Terms and Conditions'?
DNA
DNA: 'Good news' from Uttarkashi tunnel
DNA Video
DNA: Does Corona vaccine cause heart attacks?
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Halal...' be banned?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: India is 'champion' not Australia!
DNA Video
DNA: Train Fare Exceeds Air Fare
DNA Video
DNA: Will false 'Halal' certificate be considered 'Haram'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?
DNA Video
DNA: Where is biggest problem in Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation?