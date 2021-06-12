LIC Alert! Never do THIS or get ready to face strict legal action

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has issued a public alert regarding the unauthorised use of its logo, which is made up of a flame signifying life and protective hands of life insurance displaying its continuance.

LIC said that website, publishing house and digital entities must not publish the logo without seeking prior permission from India’s largest insurer. The IPO-bound firm has warned strict legal action against people found making unauthorised use of its logo.

Taking it Twitter, the company said, “LIC Public Alerts – Unauthorized use of LIC’s Logo. LIC logos can not be used in any website, publishing material and digital post. Strict legal action – civil and criminal – will be taken against such person,” LIC added.

LIC offers a slew of insurance schemes and investment opportunities in India. According to India.com, the company had collected the highest ever new business premium of Rs 1.84 lakh crore in the financial year 2020-21, signalling that there’s a renewed interest in insurance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read: Invest little every month in THIS LIC policy to get Rs 70 lakh on maturity

LIC’s market share in the insurance segment stood at 81.04 in March 2021 in terms of the number of policies while it was 74.58% for the full last financial year. In the financial year 2020-21, LIC noted an 11% year-on-year growth in first-year premium income of Rs 56,406 crore under individual assurance business. Of which,

The company’s pension and group schemes vertical is also performing with. The segment clocked its highest ever new business premium income of Rs 1.27 lakh crore in the last financial year that ended on March 31, 2020.

In a press release, LIC had said that it sold a record number of new schemes. Recently adding 3,45,469 agents to its arsenal, LIC now has a strong sales force of 13,53,808 agents. Also Read: Invest in THIS LIC policy to get Rs 27 lakh for daughter’s marriage

