Major Relief For SBI Customers! Now Withdraw Cash, Avail 4 More Services From Comfort Of Your Home

New Delhi: India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday launched 'Mobile Handheld Device' service for its customers that will provide banking accessibility to them at their doorstep.

The Mobile Handheld Device will provide five core banking services i.e. cash withdrawal, cash deposit, fund transfer, balance inquiry and mini statement in its initial phase that account for more than 75% of the total transactions conducted at SBI's CSP outlets. Additionally, the bank plans to expand its offerings by including services such as enrolments under social security schemes, account opening, remittance and card-based services shortly.

"In a significant move towards enhancing accessibility and convenience in availing banking services State Bank of India has announced introduction of 'Mobile Handheld Device’ for its FI customers. This innovative initiative, unveiled by Shri Dinesh Khara, Chairman SBI, aims to empower financial inclusion and extend essential banking services to the masses," the bank said in a release.

The Mobile Handheld Device is set to revolutionize banking accessibility by bringing kiosk banking directly to customer’s doorstep. It offers greater flexibility to customer service point (CSP) agents enabling them to reach out to customers wherever they are. The initiative will particularly benefit customers who face challenges in accessing CSP outlets due to health issues, Senior citizens and Divyangjans, the bank added.

"With introduction of the Mobile Handheld Device, customers will have a seamless and vivid experience conducting transactions at their location. This technology-driven initiative underscores SBI's commitment to deepening financial inclusion and social welfare through digitization by providing convenient and doorstep banking to our customers," Dinesh Khara, Chairman SBI said.