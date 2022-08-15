New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has given a big gift to nearly 13 lakh Railway employees on the occassion of India's 75th Independence Day. The Indian Railways has launched "Transfer Module of HRMS" for processing transfer requests.

"On successful completion of the development of the Transfer Module of HRMS by CRIS and completion of entry of legacy data, it has been decided by Railway Board that the Transfer Module of HRMS shall be launched across Indian Railways on 15th August, 2022. With this, all the new as well as existing transfer requests (Inter Railway & Inter Division) shall henceforth be received and processed only through HRMS," said an official release.

All the field Units shall endeavour to give due publicity to the change in process of the Transfer applications and also ensure functioning of Helpdesk to ensure that employees are not inconvenienced in submitting the Transfer applications through HRMS during the initial period, it added.

The notification by Ministry of Railways has also sought feedback on the Transfer Module. It added "suggestions for improvement, if any, shall invariably be brought before the notice of Railway Board for taking up with CRIS".