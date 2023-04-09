No Mechanism Available To Deactivate Aadhaar Of Deceased Persons: Govt
The Indian Government is considering to deactivate the Aadhaar card of deceased persons as there is currently no mechanism regarding it.
Trending Photos
New Delhi | The government has mulled over the possibility of deactivating Aadhaar of deceased persons. However, no mechanism is currently available to do it, sources aware of the development have said.
ALSO READ | OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Vs Nothing Ear (2): Which One You Should Buy?
"At present, there is no mechanism to receive the Aadhaar of deceased persons from the registrars appointed by state governments and to deactivate them," a source in the ministry for electronics and IT said. However, the Registrar General of India had sought suggestions of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on draft amendments to the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, regarding capturing of Aadhaar of a deceased person while issuing the death certificate, for its subsequent deactivation.
ALSO READ | OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Vs Redmi Note 12 5G: Which One You Should Buy?
However, no further development has taken place after that, sources said. Registrars appointed by states under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, register births and deaths in their respective local areas.
Live Tv
More Stories