Only high salary not enough for renting a house in Bengaluru; landlord makes BIZZARE demand--Deets inside

New Delhi: Renters are aware of how challenging it may be to locate a place to call home. Choosing a neighborhood close to your education or place of employment, negotiating with the broker, and comprehending the landlord's preferences and criteria can all be very taxing. Bengaluru landlords appear to be introducing stringent criteria to evaluate potential tenants, further complicating the situation.

A person by the name of Priyansh Jain said in an odd but entertaining article that landlords in Bengaluru only favor tenants with degrees from esteemed universities like IIT, IIM, and the Indian School of Business (ISB).

The software developer recently posted images of a conversation with a broker who requested information about his past, adding that the business's owner was searching Twitter for people with "particular credentials." The tweet gained popularity, however, it has now been taken down.

When Jain asked a broker about an apartment on Facebook, the answer was to provide the link to his LinkedIn profile. The individual who posted the ad was interested in his background. He said that the flat owner was seeking someone with a particular background before inquiring about Jain's career and educational background.

In his response to the broker, Jain revealed that he was an employee at Atlassian and that he was a vegetarian. The next question was about what college he attended. Vellore Institute of Technology was cited by him (VIT). Sorry, your profile does not fit, the broker retorted. Jain enquired about the owner's search criteria. The broker retorted only degrees from IIT, IIM, CA, and ISB.

"#Bangalore flat owners, why do you do this? ", Jain wrote in a tweet he published. P.S. Looking for a single opening near EGL that is preferably vegetarian (Indiranagar, Domlur, HAL). Depending on how nice the apartment is, a flexible budget. Additionally, I can teach guitar for campfires and house parties.

The tweet received many likes and responses. If you're in the IIT, your parents must have made you work hard in your studies. No, I entered IIT to obtain the apartment I had always desired, a Twitter user retorted. Possibly a simple verification step. According to another, other nations require employment letters, landlord reference letters from the past, etc.