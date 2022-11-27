Want to link your Aadhaar card with mobile number? Follow THESE simple steps to do it online

New Delhi: One of the essential documents for receiving seamless internet services is an Aadhaar card. You may open digital bank accounts, Demat accounts, more quickly and easily if you maintain your Aadhaar card updated with your phone number. Furthermore, if your cell phone is connected to the 12-digit virtual ID, your Aadhaar-based online KYC can be finished online.

If your phone has changed and you wish to update it on your Aadhaar card, don't worry! Connecting your cellphone number to your Aadhaar number is quite simple. Indian people can link their mobile numbers to their aadhaar cards as per the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) norms. (Also Read: Don't have ATM card & Want to activate PhonePe UPI? Here's the step-by-step guide to do via Aadhar card)

This enables customers to receive all updates via SMS and assists in locating a misplaced aadhaar card or downloading an electronic duplicate if needed. Either physically visiting a nearby Aadhaar Seva Kendra or completing the process online are options for people.

Here is the step-by-step guide to complete the process online:

- Visit the official website of the Indian Postal Service or click here.

- Fill up the appropriate details.

- Click on the drop-down menu.

- Click on the 'PPB-Aadhaar Service'option.

- Click on the 'UIDAI-Mobile/Email to Aadhaar linking/update' option.

- Fill up the required details.

- Click to generate OTP.

- Fill out the OTP.

- Click on the Confirm option.