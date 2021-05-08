Paytm’s bumper offer on LPG! Get LPG cylinder at just Rs 9, check last date of the deal here

New Delhi: Prices of LPG cylinders are dearer than ever, with the rate of one filled cylinder going beyond Rs 800 in many cities across India. Amid this price hike of gas cylinders, Paytm has come up with a mind-blowing offer where select customers can get a massive discount on LPG cylinder worth up to Rs 800.

With the aim to ease the burden of rising LPG prices, Paytm has launched a bumper offer for its customers provides customers with a chance to get a gas cylinder worth Rs 809 for only Rs 9. The fintech giant is offering this discount in the form of a cashback, which means that Paytm users get a cashback of up to Rs 800.

How to avail of Paytm’s offer on LPG cylinder?

Firstly, you have to book and pay LPG cylinder via the Paytm app. Upon booking, you’ll get a scratch under the offer, which will have a cashback value of Rs 800. Keep in mind that the offer will be applied for a minimum payment of Rs 500 rupees.

You will have scratch the scratch card to check your reward money that could range from Rs 10 to Rs 800. In any case, it’s a win-win situation because you’ll earn money for just paying for your LPG cylinder. Isn’t it a great deal?

Last date of Paytm’s offer on LPG cylinder

Paytm’s offer on the LPG cylinder will end on May 31, 2021, so you need to book your cylinders as soon as possible via the Paytm app. Also, note that you will have to open the scratch card within 7 days, after that you will not be able to use it.

Who can benefit from the offer?

The offer is only for those customers who will be booking LPG cylinders for the first time and pay with Paytm. This offer will automatically apply to the booking of the first LPG cylinder.