PM Internship Scheme 2024 Offering Rs 5,000 Monthly Stipend: Registration Deadline Ends Today; All You Want To Know

New Delhi: The application window for PM Internship Scheme 2024 offering Rs 5,000 monthly stipend ends today (15 November 2024). Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS), was launched as part of the 2024 Union Budget. With a goal of providing internships to 10 million youth over the next five years, this scheme represents a transformative approach to bridging the gap between academic knowledge and practical industry skills.

Under the leadership of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the PMIS aims to place young individuals in 12-month internships with India’s top 500 companies, offering them hands-on exposure to real-world business environments.

PM Internship Scheme 2024 Registration Or Application Fees?

Candidates should know that there are no registration or application fees to apply for the PM Internship Scheme.

Monetary Assistance Under PM Internship Scheme 2024

This PM Internship Scheme operates independently from other existing skill development programs, focusing on enhancing employability through practical experience. The initiative offers a Rs 5,000 monthly stipend, with support from both the government and corporate sectors through CSR funds, ensuring that interns from diverse backgrounds can participate. Additionally, the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) model, which includes a one-time Rs Rs 6,000 grant for incidental expenses and comprehensive insurance coverage, makes the scheme financially accessible to a wider audience.

Eligibility To Apply For PM Internship Scheme

To apply for the Scheme, candidates should have passed high school or higher secondary school, have a certificate from an ITI, hold a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or must be graduates with degrees such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc.

Where To Apply For Apply For PM Internship Scheme

Candidates can register themselves on the portal through https://pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Schemes Launched By Government For Skilling Indian Youth

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has spearheaded multiple initiatives under the Skill India Mission to enhance employability and skill development. Key programs include the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), offering short-term skill training, and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKK), which standardize quality training across India. Other initiatives like Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) target non-literate and rural populations, while the Pradhan Mantri YUVA Yojana promotes entrepreneurship. The launch of Skill India Digital (SID) introduces AI-driven tools for job matching and continuous learning.

Additionally, the PM Vishwakarma Yojana supports traditional artisans by modernizing their skills and integrating them into global markets, ensuring sustainable livelihoods. Together, these initiatives are shaping a more skilled and employable workforce in India.