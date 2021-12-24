PM Kisan 10th installment coming on January 1: Here's what to do if name missing in beneficiary list

New Delhi: The date for disbursal of 10th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is just around the corner. Earlier there were a lot of speculations regarding the date of disbursal, which has now been confirmed as January 1.

A message is being sent by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Tomar informing eligble farmers that on January 1, 2022, Rs 2,000 will be transferred to their accounts under PM KISAN scheme. In the message sent to the farmers, it has been said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next installment under PM Kisan Yojana on January 1, 2022 and will release equity grant to farmer producer organizations. Farmers can join this program through pmindiawbcast.nic.in or through Doordarshan.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme provides annual cash transfer of Rs 6000 to the farmers in three equal instalments. The first instalment is between April- July; second instalment is between August-November and the third instalment is between December-March.

What to do if your name is missing in the beneficiary list?

You can check the beneficiary list via pmkisan.gov.in website. However, what to do if your name is missing in the beneficiary list? You can call PM Kisan Samman's helpline on 011-24300606 and file your complaint.

Who are excluded from the PM-KISAN Scheme?

Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undertakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.

Live TV

#mute