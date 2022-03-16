PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers to get 11th instalment soon; check how to add name to beneficiary list

New Delhi: Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or PM Kisan Yojana, crores of eligible farmers in the country have received 10 instalments so far. For the unversed, PM Kisan Yojana is a centre-sponsored scheme aimed at providing financial support to poor and marginalised farmers across the country. As part of the scheme, farmers receive a direct cash benefit of Rs 6000 in a calendar year. The funds are transferred in three instalments of Rs 2000 each.

To date, the Central government has transferred over Rs 20,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of above 9.5 lakh eligible farmers in the country, as part of the PM Kisan Yojana.

When will the Centre government release the 11th PM Kisan instalment?

Beneficiaries of the centre-sponsored schemes are now waiting for the 11th instalment under PM Kisan Yojana to reach their accounts. According to media reports, the government is likely to roll out the 11th instalment under the PM Kisan Yojana in the month of April 2022. The government usually rolls out the 2nd instalment under the scheme in a calendar year between April and July.

Farmers listed in the PM Kisan beneficiary list are eligible for receiving funds under the scheme. Moreover, beneficiaries are also required to complete the e-KYC of the PM Kisan account to ensure that they receive the money right on time.

Check how to add a name under the PM Kisan list:

Step 1: First of all, you need to visit the official website of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi at www.pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Secondly, you need to visit the ‘Farmers Corner’. The section is located in the left corner of the home page of the PM Kisan website.

Step 3: Now, tap on the ‘New farmer registration’ option.

Step 4: Fill out the complete registration form.

Step 5: In the last step, you need to click on the 'Submit' button to submit the form online.

