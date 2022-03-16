‘Next is sukha puri, extra pani’: Pizza toppings to attract higher 18% GST; netizens react with memes

New Delhi: The Appellate Authority for Advanced Ruling (AAAR) in Haryana recently ruled that pizza topping is not pizza and therefore should be classified in a different GST slab. The authority ruled that pizza toppings will attract a higher 18% GST as its preparation method isn’t the same as that of a pizza.

AAAR noted that topping ingredients are sold as ‘cheese topping’, but in actuality, are not really cheese. Therefore, pizza toppings should attract higher taxes, the authority ruled in a recent order.

Soon after the AAAR ruling, many, on social media, came out with hilarious memes and jokes to initiate a conversation about how various pizza items are charged differently to others.

For instance, if you eat pizza at a restaurant, you will have to pay a 5% GST on the food. But if you order a pizza topping to your home or purchase it from a grocery shop, you will have to shell out 18% GST.

Social media users soon started comparing how the confusing GST rates aren’t limited to just pizza. For example, a user pointed out that different GST rates are levied on parotta and roti. For the unversed, the Gujarat Authority on Advance Rulings, last year, had ruled that GST at 18% is chargeable on the paratha and 5% on applicable on roti, chapati or khakra. Also Read: iQOO Z6 5G with 120Hz display launched in India: Price, specs, features

In a Twitter post, another user said, “Tadka is not dal, so will attract higher GST levy.” Another Twitter user said “Next target is sukha puris and extra pani. I am sure all panipuri wallahs will welcome this. Also Read: Bank Holidays: Banks shut for 7 days between March 17-29, check important dates

