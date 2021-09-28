Post Office Scheme: Now deposit Rs 50,000 and get Rs 3300 pension; check details here

When it comes to investing money, just two things come to mind: security and decent returns. The Post Office offers a variety of savings schemes that provide both of these. Today, we'll tell you about a super-successful scheme that will pay off handsomely. You must deposit money once under the Post Office MIS Scheme Benefits, and then you will receive interest money in the form of a pension every month. In addition, when the scheme matures, one-time money is returned.

The interest rate on Post Office MIS is now 6.6 percent each year, payable monthly. A single account's maximum investment limit is Rs 4.5 lakh, while a joint account's maximum investment limit is Rs 9 lakh. The programme has a five-year duration.

A single adult

- Joint Account up to three adults can be opened

A guardian on behalf of minor/ person of unsound mind

- A minor above 10 years in his own name.

Post Office MIS Deposit:

- A minimum of Rs 1000 and multiples of Rs 100 is required to open an account.

- A single account can hold up to Rs. 4.50 lakh, while a joint account can hold up to Rs. 9 lakh.

-All joint account holders must have an equal part of the investment in a joint account.

- An individual's total deposits/shares in all MIS accounts must not exceed Rs. 4.50 lakh.

- The limit for an account opened as a guardian on behalf of a minor will be separate.

MIS Calculator:

If someone puts Rs 50,000 in this account once, he will receive Rs 275 per month, or Rs 3,300 per year, for the next five years, according to the MIS calculator. That is, he will receive Rs 16,500 in interest over the course of five years. Similarly, a deposit of Rs 1 lakh will provide Rs 550 per month, Rs 6600 each year, and Rs 33,000 after five years. In five years, Rs 4.5 lakh will earn Rs 2475 per month, Rs 29700 per year, and Rs 148500 on the interest path.

Post Office MIS Interest:

- Interest will be paid at the end of each month from the date of opening, and so on until the account reaches maturity.

- If the account holder does not claim the monthly interest, the interest will not generate any extra interest.

- If the depositor makes an excess deposit, the excess deposit will be reimbursed, and only PO Savings Account interest will apply from the time the account is opened to the time it is repaid.

- Auto credit into a savings account at the same post office, or ECS, can be used to earn interest. Monthly interest earned on a MIS account at CBS Post Offices can be credited to a savings account at any CBS Post Office.

- Interest is taxable in the hand of the depositor.

Post Office MIS Pre-mature closure of account:

- A deposit cannot be withdrawn before one year.

- If the account is closed after one year but before three years from the date of opening, a 2% reduction from the principle will be deducted, and the balance will be paid.

- If the account is closed after three years but before five years, a one-percentage-point deduction from the principle will be deducted, and the remaining balance will be paid.

-By submitting the appropriate application form along with a passbook to the concerned Post Office, the account might be terminated early.

Live TV

#mute