SBI alert! Internet banking services will remain suspended on July 4, check timings

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) customers won’t be able to use the internet banking services on July 4 for a few hours as the bank would be undergoing scheduled maintenance. Overall, the bank’s internet banking services will remain suspended for 2 hours and 25 minutes. Besides internet banking services, customers won’t be able to use YONO/YONO Lite/ UPI services due to the scheduled maintenance that will last for over two hours on Sunday.

SBI informed its customers about the temporary outage via Twitter. On its Twitter handle, SBI said, “We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.”

In a photo attached with the tweet, SBI said, “We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 03:25 hrs and 05:50 hrs on 04.07.2021. During this period, Internet Banking / YONO/YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us."

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.#InternetBanking #YONOSBI #YONO #ImportantNotice pic.twitter.com/l7dsyoQcsu — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 2, 2021

SBI also faced a similar outage last month on two different occasions wherein its internet banking services, along with YONO, YONO Lite and UPI remained suspended for a few hours. Also Read:

Amazon asked to change Alexa’s name by parents in UK, here’s why

Notably, scheduled maintenances improve our digital banking experience. The bank also fixes flaws to make digital banking safer than ever. In terms of network and reach, SBI is the country’s largest bank. It operates more than 22,000 branches across the country along with a strong network of 57,889 ATMs. Also Read: Centre won’t change FDI policy for e-commerce sector: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal