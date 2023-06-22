topStoriesenglish2625447
SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit FD Scheme with upto 7.60 percent Rate of Interest, SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit FD Scheme Available till 30 August 2023

The SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit FD Scheme for domestic and NRI customers comes with 'attractive interest rates' and has a tenure of 400 days.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 05:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that its Fixed Deposit (FD) Scheme for domestic and NRI customers --the SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit FD Scheme -- has been further extended.

The SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit FD scheme offers 7.10 percent interest rates, while senior citizens will get 7.60 interest on the FD. However, the SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit is valid only for a limited period. Customers availing the FD can do so till 30 August 2023.

The SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit FD Scheme for domestic and NRI customers comes with 'attractive interest rates' and has a tenure of 400 days, said SBI.

Here are the salient features of SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit FD Scheme 

1. Scheme ‘AMRIT KALASH’ 
2. Available up to 15.08.2023
3. Period of Deposit 400 Days
4. Eligible Deposits i) Domestic Retail Term Deposits including NRI Rupee Term Deposits (< Rs 2 crore) ii) New and Renewal Deposits iii) Term Deposit and Special Term Deposit only
5. Interest Rate 7.10% Senior Citizens, Staff and Staff Pensioners are eligible for additional interest rate applicable to them.
6. Payment of Interest i) Term Deposits – At monthly/ quarterly/half yearly intervals Special Term Deposits- On maturity ii) Interest, net of TDS, shall be credited to Customer’s Account
7. TDS At applicable rate as per Income-tax Act
8. Premature Withdrawal As applicable for Retail term deposit.
9. Available through Branch/INB/YONO Channels
10. Others No separate product codes are required for AMRIT KALASH Deposit

SBI Amrit Kalash Deposit FD Scheme was announced in February 2023 and was later reintroduced after the said tenure/availability period ended.

