SBI giving Rs 25 lakh loan without guarantee to women? Here is the truth behind this viral message

New Delhi: A host of viral messages are separately doing the rounds in the social media regarding financial assistance by the Central Government to the needy. The messages being run by various youtube channel mention about government scheme, which in reality are non-existent.

One such fake message says that Under the government's 'Nari Shakti Yojana', SBI is giving a loan of Rs 25 lakh without guarantee and without interest to all the women of the country.

PIB has tweeted, "Some YouTube channels provide details related to various government schemes, which do not exist in actuality. Beware! Don't fall for content curated by fraudsters with malicious intent. Follow these simple steps to counter such content."

PIB from time to time advises that people should not click any such suspicious links being sent over as a viral message.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

