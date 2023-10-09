trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672901
STATE BANK OF INDIA

List Of Documents To Be Submitted For Changing SBI Mobile Number --Check Full List

As per the latest master direction, list of Officially Valid documents (OVDs) for making Mobile Number Change at the SBI Branch are the following.

New Delhi: India's largest public sector lender State Bank Of India (SBI) allows several seamless facilities to its customers looking to change their personal details.

If you're seeking to update your mobile number at an SBI branch, you can do so by filling a couple of forms at the bank branch. SBI offers a straightforward process for changing your registered mobile number by visiting the nearest branch. 

To ensure the security of your account and confirm your identity, SBI requires specific documents as proof during this process. The list of documents typically includes a valid photo ID issued by official authority. These essential documents are crucial to facilitating a seamless update of your mobile number and ensuring that you receive important notifications and alerts from your bank.

- Passport

- Driving License

- Voter ID Card

- Proof of Possession of Aadhaar

- MNREGA Card

- Letter issued by National Population Register


In order to change your mobile number by physical presence, visit your nearest SBI Branch. Fill in a Letter of Request and submit the letter. After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch. You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of updation.

