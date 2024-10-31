'Scammed By Blinkit': Customer Claims He Received 0.5 Gram Gold Coin Instead Of 1 Gram Mata Lakshmi Gold Coin

New Delhi: Bad experiences with e-commerce shopping are not uncommon --your products may not arrive, be misplaced, or arrive on time but a wrong product. In a similar instance of wrong delivery, quick-commerce service Blinkit that delivers products in minutes, delivered a man a 0.5-gram gold coin instead of a 1-gram gold coin he had ordered from the site.

Mohit Jain had ordered a 1-gram gold and 10-gram silver coin from Malabar Gold and Diamonds via Blinkit. However, he said in a tweet that he received a 0.5-gram gold coin instead. He asserted that he was unable to contact customer service to get the issue fixed because the return window had closed. Jain shared a photo of the 0.5-gram gold coin he was sent and a screenshot of his original order on social media.

Unable to get a resolution of the issue, Jain shared his ordeal on X. He wrote, "Got scammed by Blinkit. I ordered one gm gold coin from Blinkit, along with the one gm silver coin. It was all prepaid. I wasn't there at home to receive the order, so I gave the OTP to my younger brother to get it received. After 20 mins I reached home and saw the wrong item was delivered. I got a 0.5gm Malabar gold coin (rose design). What I ordered was 1 gm Mata Lakshmi gold coin."

Got scammed by blinkit

I ordered 1 gm gold coin from blinkit, along with the 1gm silver coin. It was all prepaid. I wasn't there at home to receive the order, so I gave the otp to my younger brother to get it received. After 20 mins I reached home and saw wrong item was… pic.twitter.com/N15wSfIhpt — Mohit Jain (@MohitJa30046159) October 29, 2024

Jain said that the return window had closed after twenty minutes and that he was unable to contact any support staff. He added that he was on the verge of tears as he spoke to the delivery man on the phone. Additionally, he claimed that CCTV evidence verified the delivery of the wrong item.

The tweet has caused a social media backlash. "Blinkit is a scam these days. Their customer care is a shitshow of a joke. Even tagging them here has never gotten me a response never mind a solution. Avoid ordering expensive stuff from them," one user wrote.

Another user commented, "I don't know why you guys trust these apps for expensive items. These guys can't manage our small orders. But I feel sorry for you! Hope authorities take notice of this."

"We were also scammed by blinkit. We ordered dry fruits for Diwali gift purpose. All the boxes we received were rotten and infested. When we tried to ask for refund they closed the return window and not responding to emails. We have decided not to use blinkit anymore so should oth," another user wrote.

"Have some shame, corporate greed!" said another user.