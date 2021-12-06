THIS Post Office scheme allows children to open accounts, here’s how

New Delhi: Post Office Schemes are for individuals who desire to make money while minimising their risk. Post Office MIS is a type of savings plan in which you can earn interest every month by investing once.

This account has a lot of advantages (Post Office Saving Scheme). Children above the age of ten can also open an account in their name. If you open this special account (Post Office Monthly Income Scheme) in your children's name, you will be able to pay tuition fees with the interest you will receive each month. Let us know all the details of this scheme.

Go to any post office to open this post office account (Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Benefits). A minimum of Rs 1000 and a maximum of Rs 4.5 lakh can be contributed under this scheme. This scheme's interest rate (Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Interest Rate 2021) is currently 6.6 percent. If the child is over the age of ten, you can start this account (MIS Benefits) in his name; if the child is under ten, the parent can do so instead. This scheme has a 5-year maturity period. After that, you can turn it off.

Learn Calculations

If you deposit Rs 2 lakh in your child's name when he is ten years old, your monthly interest will be Rs 1100 at the current rate of 6.6 percent. This interest will grow to a total of Rs 66,000 in five years, and you will also receive a 2 lakh rupee return at the end.

In this method, you will receive Rs 1,100 for a little child, which you might put towards his education. This sum can be of great assistance to the parent.

Rs 1925 will be available every month

This account (Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Calculator) has the unique feature of being able to be opened as a joint account with one or three persons. At the present rate, if you put Rs 3.50 lakh in this account, you will receive Rs 1925 every month. This is a significant sum for the students at the institution.

You can quickly take the money from this interest (Post Office Monthly Income Scheme For Children) to pay for school fees, tuition fees, and pen-copy. You can get a monthly benefit of Rs 2475 if you deposit the maximum amount allowed under this scheme, which is Rs 4.5 lakhs.