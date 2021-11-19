THIS Rs 2 coin can fetch you Rs 5 lakh; here’s how

New Delhi: If you want to make money while sitting at home doing nothing, we'll tell you about a fantastic chance. You can earn up to Rs 5 lakh by doing this for just Rs. The best part is that you don't even need to leave your house. This money can be earned by anyone.

You've probably heard that you may obtain lakhs of rupees in return for a coin. Have you ever pondered who purchases these items? Hobbies are popular, and collecting antiques provides a distinct type of enjoyment. There are many people like this in the world. Such people already have an antique collection. If you have ancient coins, you can collect lakhs of rupees in exchange for them.

This 2 rupee coin will make lakhpati

If you have a Rs 2 coin from the 1994 series in your piggy bank or purse, you will instantly receive Rs 5 lakh. These coins are in extremely high demand. This coin's reverse features a design created in honour of World Food Day. On the Quikr website, the price of these rare coins has been set at Rs 5 lakh. We will show you how to profit from this.

These coins are also in demand

Similarly, one rupee silver coin of Queen Victoria was worth two lakh rupees during British rule. The denomination of a one rupee British coin increased to 9 lakh rupees in 1918. Quikr, an e-commerce site, is selling these coins. These coins have a lot of demand on the market. Now it is up to the seller and buyer to decide how much they want to buy and sell it for.

You will be able to sell 2 rupees coin like this

-You can sell a 2 rupee coin online on the ad platform Quikr if you have one.

On this website, buyers are paying a high price for this rare coin.

To sell a 2 rupee coin on Quikr, you must first register as a seller.

After that, you must click the coin's photo to upload it.

After that, you must provide your phone number and e-mail address.

The information you enter will be verified by the website.

On this website, there are two types of alternatives. Now is the time to buy and sell coins. To sell this coin, select Make an Offer from the drop-down menu. You take a picture of the coin and then upload it. After that, the buyer will contact you personally. You can sell your coin this way. The amount of money you will receive is determined by coin collectors. For rare coins, it is sometimes possible to obtain more rupees than the stipulated price.

