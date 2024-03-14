NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
MUKHYAMANTRI KANYA SUMANGALA YOJANA

UP Govt's Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana Amount Raised To Rs 25,000 --Check Stage-Wise Breakdown Of Financial Assistance

Here Is The Stage-Wise Breakdown Of Financial Assistance Under UP Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh state government has announced to increase the financial assistance under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana by Rs 10,000 to Rs Rs 25,000 for the financial year 2024-25. The revised amount will be effective from April.

Stage 1 : Rs 2000 lump sum which was given on the birth of a girl child has been raised to Rs 5,000

Stage 2 : After one year of complete vaccination of girl child up to Rs 1000 one lump sum was given. Now it has been raised to Rs 2,000

Stage 3 : After admission of girl child in class first, Rs 2000 lump sum was given. Now it has been raised to 3,000

Stage 4 : After admission of girl child in class six, Rs 2000 one lump sum was given. Now it has been raised to Rs 3,000

Stage 5 : After enrolling of a girl in class nine, Rs. 3000 a lump sum was given. Now it has been raised to Rs 5,000

Stage 6 : Such girls who have passed Class 10/12 and enrolled in at least two-year diploma course or graduate degree. Rs 5000 lump sum was given. Now it has been raised to Rs 7,000

