PM Modi unveils 9.5-feet tall Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Pune

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 6, 2022) unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. The Statue is made up of 1,850 kg of gunmetal and is about 9.5-feet tall.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Assembly Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol were also present at the event.

On landing in Pune, PM @narendramodi unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. pic.twitter.com/0zKyhORNRI — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 6, 2022

PM @narendramodi unveils the statue of Shri #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj in the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. About 9.5 feet tall, the Statue is made up of 1,850 kg gunmetal. pic.twitter.com/PIrxOkYWnF — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 6, 2022

After unveiling the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, PM Modi then inaugurated the 12-km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project. This project, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, is being built at a total cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore and is an endeavour to provide world-class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune.

He also undertook a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station with his 'young friends'.

On board the Pune Metro with my young friends. pic.twitter.com/QZi0AL0Uv2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 6, 2022

The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister on December 24, 2016.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental projects. He will lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of the Mula-Mutha River projects. A rejuvenation will be done in a 9 km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs 1,080 crores.

"It will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, public amenities, boating activity etc," the PMO said.

Mula-Mutha River pollution abatement project will be implemented on the concept of “One City One Operator” at a cost of over Rs 1,470 crore. A total of 11 sewage treatment plants will be constructed under the project, with a combined capacity of around 400 MLD. Prime Minister will also launch 140 e-buses and e-bus depot constructed at Baner.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the RK Laxman Art Gallery-Museum constructed at Balewadi in Pune. The main attraction of the Museum is a miniature model based on the village of Malgudi which will be made alive through the audio-visual effects. Cartoons drawn by cartoonist RK Laxman will be showcased in the Museum, the Prime Minister's Office said.

