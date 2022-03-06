PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro line; check routes, ticket prices and other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pune Metro line today. "This project is an endeavour to provide world-class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune,” said officials.

On board the Pune Metro with my young friends. pic.twitter.com/QZi0AL0Uv2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 6, 2022

"On board the Pune Mtero with my young friends,'' tweeted PM Modi. The Prime Minister inaugurated the Pune Metro Rail Project at around 11:30 am.

The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister on December 24, 2016. The Prime Minister inaugurated a 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project. The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore," reads the official statement.

He will also inaugurate and inspect an exhibition at Garware Metro Station and will undertake a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station. He will also lay the foundation stone for the rejuvenation and pollution abatement of the Mula-Mutha river projects. PM Modi will also inaugurate 100 e-buses and e-bus depots built in Baner.

Also read: Arunachal's Hollongi airport to be operational from August 15: Airport Authority of India

By the end of December, Mahametro had set a target of spreading a network of 33.29 km in Pune city. Till now, the work of up to 11.97 km has been completed. The work of the remaining 21.32 km is to be completed in the next ten months.

By the beginning of next year, Punekars will get the facility to travel by metro across the city. Punekars will get a chance to travel in metros from tomorrow after the inauguration at the hands of the Prime Minister.

The ticket rate has been kept at Rs 10 for three stations. After three stations, the ticket rate will be Rs 20. That is, if you want to go from Pimpri to Fugewadi, you will have to pay 20 rupees. A metro compartment can carry 325 people. A separate compartment will be kept reserved for women.

With inputs from agencies

Live TV

#mute