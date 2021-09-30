Is Navjot Singh Sidhu joining AAP? Arvind Kejriwal refuses to reveal his cards

Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who has time and again promised to field a suitable local candidate for the Punjab chief minister’s post in the next assembly polls,

Has refused to reveal his cards regarding speculations that Navjot Singh Sidhu is joining AAP.

“It is a hypothetical question, if anything like that happens we will tell you first of all,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday while replying to a question if Navjot Singh Sidhu will join the Aam Aadmi Party.

It is a hypothetical question, if anything like that happens we will tell you first of all: AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal when asked if Navjot Singh Sidhu will join Aam Aadmi Party pic.twitter.com/IuosVYaBSa — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

The AAP national convenor further reiterated “I have said again & again that when the time comes we will give you a good CM face, it could be anyone. We are not thinking about it right now.”

I have said again & again that when the time comes we will give you a good CM face, it could be anyone. We are not thinking about it right now: AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Ludhiana, when asked about the party's CM face for Punjab elections pic.twitter.com/UmHs8Lb01r — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

The Delhi CM, who is in Ludhiana, had said on Wednesday said that only AAP can give a good and honest government to Punjab. Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Punjab ahead of state assembly elections in 2022.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Kejriwal said, "Punjab is facing political instability and dirty politics are going on these days. Only AAP can give a good and honest government to the state."

He further extended his wishes to the newly appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi who took charge on September 20 after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the position.

While comparing his governance in Delhi with Channi`s governance in Punjab, Kejriwal said that now the state chief minister should fulfil all the promises made by Captain because only four months are left in the assembly elections.

"When I was elected as Delhi chief minister, I waived off half of the electricity bill and water bill in 49 days only. So now, Punjab chief minister should fulfil the promises made by Captain in the state because only four months are left for elections," Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal further alleged that Punjab will be proud of the party and its chief minister face when they will win the elections in the state.

It may be noted Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday triggering a lot of speculations about his next political move and plunging the Congress party into another crisis just four months ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the state.

Live TV