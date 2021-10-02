Punjab CM asks Railways to withdraw cases against farmers who protested on tracks

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday wrote to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) ordering them to withdraw all the cases registered against members of the farmers’ organisations who sat on dharna on the railway tracks. CM Channi's order directs RPF chairman for immediate implementation of withdrawal of cases against the agitating farmers.

Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) had been sitting on a dharna on the railway tracks near Amritsar’s Jandiala station in protest against the Centre's farm laws. On March 11, they called off the protest after 169 days. The KMSC had said it decided to suspend the dharna in view of the wheat harvest season and to strengthen the ongoing protest at Delhi borders.

Punjab CM's decision comes a day after the newly appointed Punjab chief minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. At the meeting, the two leaders reportedly discussed issues related to the farmers agitation at the border points of Delhi. Channi said he requested the PM to roll back the three contentious agriculture laws.

"I asked the PM to resolve the matter of farmers' protest and resume dialogue with the protesting farmers. I demanded that the three laws should be withdrawn," Channi said after his meeting with the PM.

He added, "I also requested the PM that the Kartarpur Corridor, which was closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, should be reopened at the earlies."

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the three farm laws at Delhi's borders since November 2020 and have been demanding the legislation be rolled back.

Meanwhile, the Punjab CM also removed the income limit for girl beneficiaries of Ashirwad Scheme who have lost both parents during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also approved family pension for government employees appointed after January 1, 2004.

