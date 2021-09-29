हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab drama continues, now Navjot Singh Sidhu tweets video, says 'will keep fighting for truth'

Amid high drama, Sidhu had on Tuesday quit as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, triggering a flurry of resignations and plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections.

Punjab drama continues, now Navjot Singh Sidhu tweets video, says &#039;will keep fighting for truth&#039;

Chandigarh/New Delhi: A day after quitting as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu has tweeted a new video in which he said that he will continue to fight for the truth till his last breath.

Sidhu posted the video on his Twitter handle with a caption in Hindi that read: हक़-सच की लड़ाई आखिरी दम तक लड़ता रहूंगा ('Will keep fighting for rights and truth till last breath'".

 

 

Amid high drama, Sidhu had on Tuesday quit as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, triggering a flurry of resignations and plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections.

Hours after his resignation, Razia Sultana, a part of the new 18-member ministry led by Charanjit Singh Channi, too put in her papers, expressing solidarity with the former cricketer. Punjab Congress general secretary Yoginder Dhingra and treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal followed with their resignations. 

Amid a flurry of political activity, several state Congress leaders visited Navjot Sidhu at his home in Patiala. Sidhu, 57, who announced his resignation shortly after the allocation of portfolios to the new ministers, said he remains with the party.

He was appointed the party's state unit president on July 18 amid a bitter power tussle with Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as the CM 10 days back while accusing the high command of humiliating him. Sidhu didn't elaborate on why he has quit.

But speculation in party circles ranges from his displeasure over the allocation of the home portfolio to Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to the appointments of the acting police chief and the state advocate general by the new CM.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he said in his letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. "Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu's letter on Twitter said.

Captain Amarinder Singh, who had called Sidhu ‘dangerous’ and ‘anti-national’, was quick to react. “I told you so, he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab,” he tweeted.

The abrupt resignation took place on a day Amarinder Singh was headed to Delhi, and the day before Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal was scheduled to visit Punjab to make some ‘big announcements'. Singh's travel plan had triggered speculation that he might meet some BJP leaders.

His media aide, however, said the Congress veteran had come to the capital on a personal visit and will vacate Kapurthala House, where the Punjab CM stays during trips to Delhi.

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Navjot Singh SidhuSidhu videoPunjabCongressAmarinder Singh
Next
Story

Arvind Kejriwal to begin 2-day Punjab visit today, 'big' announcements expected

Must Watch

PT18M54S

Punjab CM calls meeting after Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation