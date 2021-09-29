Navjot Singh Sidhu is a 'misguided' missile that doesn't know where to go: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal

New Delhi: Hours after the shocking resignation of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday (September 28, 2021) said that he is a 'misguided' missile that doesn't know where to go. Badal alleged that Sidhu first destroyed former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh by becoming state Congress president and then 'wiped' out his party.

Speaking to media persons, the SAD chief said, "I had earlier said that Navjot Singh Sidhu is a misguided missile that does not know where it will go or will kill whom. He first destroyed Captain Amarinder Singh by becoming Punjab Congress president. Then, wiped out his party."

"Even I had warned about the kind of person Sidhu is. Every kid in Punjab knows that. He is an egoistic man. If Punjab is to be saved then I request Sidhu Sahib to go to Mumbai," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sidhu tendered his resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi after being appointed to the post for over two months. He was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23 amid a tussle with Captain Amarinder Singh.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab`s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu said in his resignation letter.

A series of resignations poured in after Sidhu's resignation. A minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to Sidhu, stepped down from their posts. Punjab Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana resigned from her ministerial post in 'solidarity' with Sidhu, while Gautam Seth resigned as General Secretary (in-charge training) of Punjab Congress and Yoginder Dhingra resigned as General Secretary of the party's state unit. State party treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal also stepped down from his post.

Captain Amarinder Singh also hit out at Sidhu and said that he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab.

While talking to Zee News, Singh said that Sidhu is 'anti-national' and projected senior leader Sunil Jakhar as a good choice for taking the role of the party’s state president.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is anti-national," Singh said.

"I will be happy if Sunil Jakhar is made state Congress chief," he added.

Calling Sidhu unfit to lead Congress in Punjab, Amarinder said that he was glad that he resigned from the state chief post.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Singh is going to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the former Punjab CM arrived in the national capital on Tuesday.

