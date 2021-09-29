Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation not accepted, Punjab CM Charanjeet Singh Channy calls emergency cabinet meeting today

NEW DELHI: The central leadership of the Indian National Congress (INC) has refused to accept Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation and directed the state party leaders and MLAs to resolve the issue on their own. News agency ANI, quoting sources from Congress, reported that the top brass has asked the state party unit to resolve the matter at its own level.

Confirming the same, Congress MLA Bawa Henry said that Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu`s resignation from his post has not been accepted by the high command and the matter will be resolved soon.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi has convened an emergency meeting of his cabinet as more and more ministers resigned in support of Sidhu. On Tuesday, MLAs Pargat Singh and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring met Sidhu at his residence in Patiala and convinced hin to reconsider his decision. "There are some minor issues that arose out of some misunderstandings and will be resolved tomorrow," Warring told reporters while leaving Sidhu`s residence.

In a dramatic turn of events in Punjab, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had tendered his resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday afternoon. "The collapse of a man`s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab`s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu said in his resignation letter.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira too informed that they have urged Sidhu to withdraw his resignation.

“He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) had taken a stand against corruption in Punjab. If his suggestions are not paid heed to, he would not want to be a speechless president. We urge him to withdraw his resignation and request the high command to redress his grievances," said Khaira.

Sidhu on Tuesday submitted his resignation as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Sidhu quit the post shortly after the allocation of portfolios to the members of the new state Cabinet. In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said he will continue to serve the party.

Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July amid a leadership tussle with Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as CM 10 days back while accusing the party high command of humiliating him.

Amarinder Singh, who had called Sidhu “dangerous" and “anti-national", and said he will pit a strong candidate against him to ensure that he doesn’t become the chief minister, was quick to react. “I told you so… he is not a stable man not fit for the border state of Punjab," the former CM tweeted.

Sidhu's resignation had a snowball effect as several ministers resigned from their posts after he submitted his letter. Punjab Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana resigned from her ministerial post in "solidarity" with Sidhu. While Gautam Seth resigned as General Secretary (in-charge training) of Punjab Congress, Yoginder Dhingra resigned as General Secretary of the party`s state unit. State party treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal also stepped down from his post.

Sidhu`s resignation came just before former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh`s visit to the national capital, who was visiting Delhi after he resigned on September 18.

Live TV