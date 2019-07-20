close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab

Punjab poll panel puts Nirbhaya rape convict's photo in awareness campaign, faces flak

The posters were reportedly put up by the Hoshiarpur District Election Officer.

Punjab poll panel puts Nirbhaya rape convict&#039;s photo in awareness campaign, faces flak
Image Credit: Twitter

Chandigarh: In a shocking goof-up, the Punjab Election Commission has put the face of a Nirbhya rape convict on its posters and banners as part of its election awareness drive in Hoshiarpur district.

Among the celebrity faces in the posters, there is the photograph Mukesh Singh, who has been convicted and sentenced to death in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case.

 

Live TV

 

The posters were reportedly put up by the Hoshiarpur District Election Officer.

Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora said the government would find out who was behind the act, calling it a case of mistaken identity.

"It isn`t written that he is the Nirbhaya rape convict, so it could be a case of mistaken identity. We will find out soon," he said.

Tags:
PunjabElection CommissionNirbhya rape convictAwareness campaign
Next
Story

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh accepts Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation

Must Watch

PT14M28S

Breaking News: Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit passes away in Delhi, aged 81