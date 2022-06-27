NewsRailways
Bullet train collides with engine in Czech Republic; 1 dead, 5 injured

A bullet train collided with an engine in a train station in Czech Republic today killing the train driver and injuring four Czech Railways employees on the engine, reports AP. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
  • Bullet train collided with an engine in a train station in Czech Republic
  • The driver of the bullet train was killed, while five others were injured
  • Rail Safety Inspection Office says accident might have been caused by human error

In a heartbreaking incident a bullet train collided with an engine in a train station in northeastern Czech Republic today (June 27), killing one person and injuring five. Czech Railways said the accident took place early in the morning in the town of Bohumin, shortly after the departure of the Pendolino train for Prague.

The driver of the bullet train was killed, while four Czech Railways employees on the engine and one on the train were injured. It was unclear whether the engine was moving at the time of the head-on crash. Rescuers said no passengers were injured.

The Rail Safety Inspection Office, an agency that investigate train crashes, said the high-speed train was on the wrong line at the time of the crash, and the accident might have been caused by human error.

(With inputs from AP)

