Services has been delayed on a section of the Red Line of the Delhi Metro on Monday morning due to some technical issues. The Red Line of the Delhi metro connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal in Ghaziabad. Based on DMRC's tweet the disruption was between Inderlok and Pitampura metro stations.

The DMRC tweeted to alert commuters of the delay: "Red Line update Delay in Services between Inderlok and Pitampura Normal services on all other lines".

It further tweeted: "Rectification work is in progress, and all efforts are being made to resume regular services at the earliest. The inconvenience caused is regretted. Please keep following us for further updates."

Later on, DMRC also informed us that the services have been resumed as usual in the section.