Delhi Metro Red Line faces delay between Inderlok and Pitampura stations, services resumed
The Delhi Metro commuters will experience a delay in metro services on the Red line based on a tweet from DMRC. However, the reason for the delay is not known yet.
- The Red light connects Rithala to Shaheed Sthal
- The reason for the delay is not known yet
- Officials are working to resume the services to normal
Trending Photos
Services has been delayed on a section of the Red Line of the Delhi Metro on Monday morning due to some technical issues. The Red Line of the Delhi metro connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal in Ghaziabad. Based on DMRC's tweet the disruption was between Inderlok and Pitampura metro stations.
The DMRC tweeted to alert commuters of the delay: "Red Line update Delay in Services between Inderlok and Pitampura Normal services on all other lines".
Normal services have resumed. https://t.co/HQsPSuyLjJ— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) June 27, 2022
It further tweeted: "Rectification work is in progress, and all efforts are being made to resume regular services at the earliest. The inconvenience caused is regretted. Please keep following us for further updates."
Also read: Delhi metro begins trial run on Dwarka Sector 21-IICC section at Airport Express line
Later on, DMRC also informed us that the services have been resumed as usual in the section.
More Stories