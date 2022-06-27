NewsRailways
DELHI

Delhi Metro Red Line faces delay between Inderlok and Pitampura stations, services resumed

The Delhi Metro commuters will experience a delay in metro services on the Red line based on a tweet from DMRC. However, the reason for the delay is not known yet.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 11:14 AM IST
  • The Red light connects Rithala to Shaheed Sthal
  • The reason for the delay is not known yet
  • Officials are working to resume the services to normal

Trending Photos

Delhi Metro Red Line faces delay between Inderlok and Pitampura stations, services resumed

Services has been delayed on a section of the Red Line of the Delhi Metro on Monday morning due to some technical issues. The Red Line of the Delhi metro connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal in Ghaziabad. Based on DMRC's tweet the disruption was between Inderlok and Pitampura metro stations. 

The DMRC tweeted to alert commuters of the delay: "Red Line update Delay in Services between Inderlok and Pitampura Normal services on all other lines".

It further tweeted: "Rectification work is in progress, and all efforts are being made to resume regular services at the earliest. The inconvenience caused is regretted. Please keep following us for further updates."

Also read: Delhi metro begins trial run on Dwarka Sector 21-IICC section at Airport Express line

Later on, DMRC also informed us that the services have been resumed as usual in the section.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath