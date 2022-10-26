Chhath Puja 2022: Northeast Frontier Railway to run special trains to cater high demand

The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to run two pairs of special trains on Dibrugarh-Gorakhpur and New Jalpaiguri-Gorakhpur routes to clear the extra rush of passengers for 'Chhath' Puja, an official said on Tuesday. Both trains will consist of 20 coaches, the NFR spokesperson said. One of the special trains will leave Dibrugarh at 7.25 pm on October 27 and reach Gorakhpur on October 29 morning.

In return, the train will commence its journey from Gorakhpur at 7:50 hours on November 1 and come to Assam's Dibrugarh at 20:50 hours the next day. The other special train will run for one trip leaving Gorakhpur at 5 pm on October 29 to reach West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri the next morning.

In the return direction, the train will leave New Jalpaiguri at 2 pm on October 31, and reach Gorakhpur the next day morning.

On the other hand, the Bihar government on Tuesday requested the Ministry of Railways to run more special trains to ensure hassle-free travel for people coming to the state for Chhath Puja celebrations. The Indian Railways had recently announced that it would run 211 special trains till Chhath Puja this year for the convenience of travellers.

The request was made to the Centre as people spread all over the country return to their homes in Bihar at this time, a senior official of the CMO said.

