Delhi Flood Update: Metro Trains Crossing Yamuna Bridges At Reduced Speed

Owing to the swollen Yamuna River's raised water level, Delhi Metro trains are crossing 4 bridges of the river at reduced speed. 

Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 11:24 AM IST|Source: PTI

Delhi Metro trains are crossing the four Yamuna bridges with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure due to rising water level of the Yamuna, the DMRC said on Thursday. The swollen river has crossed the danger mark, breaching the all-time record of 1978, flooding low-lying areas near the banks. At 10 am on Thursday, the water level in Yamuna was at 208.53 metres. Although the Yamuna water level remained stable for three hours on Thursday, it started rising again to reach 208.66 by 7 pm, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

"Due to rising water levels of the Yamuna, trains are passing through all the four Metro bridges on the river with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure. Normal services on all corridors," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted earlier in the day.

DMRC officials on Wednesday told PTI that they were "closely monitoring" the metro bridges over the Yamuna amid rising water level of the river. There four bridges are, viz, at Yamuna Bank (698.8 m on Blue Line), Nizamuddin (602.8 m on Pink Line), Kalindi Kunj (574 m on Magenta Line), and Shastri Park (553 m on Red Line).

Meanwhile, entry and exit of passengers at the Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna river, officials said on Thursday. The Delhi Metro authorities also said that the approach road leading to the Yamuna Bank station is currently inaccessible.

"Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, interchange facilities are available," the DMRC tweeted.

