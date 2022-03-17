हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DMRC

Delhi Metro’s Green, Pink and Violet lines experience delay in services due to tech glitch

Services were delayed on three corridors of the Delhi Metro due to some technical glitch on Thursday morning (March 17), the DMRC said.   

Image for representation

On March 17, services were delayed on three corridors of the Delhi Metro due to some technical glitch on Thursday morning, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said. Many commuters took to social media to share pictures of passengers standing in long queues awaiting the arrival of trains at many stations.

However, later, DMRC tweeted about the restoration of the services. "Services have been normalised. However, to avoid any further inconvenience, the system is still under observation. Passengers are requested to allow for some extra time in their commute," read the tweet. 

A senior official said it was due to a "snag". More details are awaited. Meanwhile, many commuters shared pictures of long queues at the stations. "No metro from the last 20 minutes at kashmere gate heavy rush," wrote Mayank Sharma in response to DMRC's tweet.

A large number of office-goers avail Metro services at this time to travel to their destinations in Delhi and neighbouring cities. Many passengers on these lines also tweeted that they were "not informed" about the reason behind the delay.

Further, on the festival of colours, Holi, (March 18) Metro services will not be functional until 2:30pm. 

To inform passengers about the same, DMRC posted a tweet. “Holi Update: On Holi March 18, metro services will not be available till 2:30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line. Services will start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all lines & will continue normally thereafter."

Currently, DMRC is managing metro operations spread across 348 km comprising 254 metro stations. 

(With inputs from PTI)

