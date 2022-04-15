हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DMRC

Delhi metro services to be hit on blue line from Rajiv Chowk to Karol Bagh on Sunday, details here

Train services will be suspended between Rajiv Chowk and Karol Bagh stations from the start of metro services till 7 am because of planned maintenance work.

Image for representation

Due to planned maintenance work on the stretch, Delhi Metro operations on a section of the busy Blue Line will be unavailable for the first few hours on Sunday, officials said. The part of the corridor between Rajiv Chowk and Karol Bagh metro stations will be disrupted. Train services on the Blue Line will be briefly curtailed on Sunday morning to allow for scheduled rail maintenance work on the corridor, officials said. 

Train services will be suspended between Rajiv Chowk and Karol Bagh stations from the start of revenue services till 7 am. Hence, two metro stations, namely Ram Krishna Ashram Marg and Jhandewalan, will be closed till the resumption of train services in section i.E., up to 7 am, they said.

Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that metro services would be available between Noida Electronic City/Vaishali-Rajiv Chowk and Karol Bagh- Dwarka Sec-21.

Also read: Indian Railways start 8 special trains following Bagdogra airport flight suspension

Announcements will also be made at the stations, and inside the trains about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during this period, it said.

With inputs from PTI

