Due to planned maintenance work on the stretch, Delhi Metro operations on a section of the busy Blue Line will be unavailable for the first few hours on Sunday, officials said. The part of the corridor between Rajiv Chowk and Karol Bagh metro stations will be disrupted. Train services on the Blue Line will be briefly curtailed on Sunday morning to allow for scheduled rail maintenance work on the corridor, officials said.

Train services will be suspended between Rajiv Chowk and Karol Bagh stations from the start of revenue services till 7 am. Hence, two metro stations, namely Ram Krishna Ashram Marg and Jhandewalan, will be closed till the resumption of train services in section i.E., up to 7 am, they said.

To undertake scheduled track maintenance work on Blue Line (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali), train services on morning of 17th April 2022 (Sunday) will remain suspended between Rajiv Chowk & Karol Bagh from start of revenue services till 07.00 AM. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) April 15, 2022

Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that metro services would be available between Noida Electronic City/Vaishali-Rajiv Chowk and Karol Bagh- Dwarka Sec-21.

Announcements will also be made at the stations, and inside the trains about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during this period, it said.

