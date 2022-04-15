The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced eight trains for various routes from New Jalpaiguri station to provide relief to travellers following the suspension of airline services at Bagdogra airport earlier this month.

The Bagdogra airport has suspended the flight services from 11th to 25th of this month due to the repairing work of the runway. A total of 28 flights were operated at the airport. As a result, there has been a tremendous rush of tourists and passengers to get the train tickets.

Special trains between New Jalpaiguri and Howrah to clear rush of passengers @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/WoP1IzPm80 — Northeast Frontier Railway (@RailNf) April 14, 2022

The railway official said following this; they were running eight weekly basis additional special trains to meet the demands.

Also read: Bullet Train to cover Ahmedabad-Mumbai in 3 hours, trial at plane's speed

The trains are Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri, Sealdah-Kamakhya, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri and Rangapara North-Puri via NJP. The passengers welcomed the decision of the railway.

(With inputs from ANI)

Live TV

#mute