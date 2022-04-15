हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

Indian Railways start 8 special trains following Bagdogra airport flight suspension

Compensating the suspension of airline services to and from Bagdogra Airport, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has started eight special trains on a weekly basis to meet the demand.

Indian Railways start 8 special trains following Bagdogra airport flight suspension
Image for representation

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced eight trains for various routes from New Jalpaiguri station to provide relief to travellers following the suspension of airline services at Bagdogra airport earlier this month.

The Bagdogra airport has suspended the flight services from 11th to 25th of this month due to the repairing work of the runway. A total of 28 flights were operated at the airport. As a result, there has been a tremendous rush of tourists and passengers to get the train tickets.

The railway official said following this; they were running eight weekly basis additional special trains to meet the demands.

Also read: Bullet Train to cover Ahmedabad-Mumbai in 3 hours, trial at plane's speed

The trains are Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri, Sealdah-Kamakhya, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri and Rangapara North-Puri via NJP. The passengers welcomed the decision of the railway.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags:
Indian RailwaysSpecial trainsBagdogra airportNFR
