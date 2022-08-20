After meeting with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta announced that the railways have started making preparations for the 2025 Mahakumbh and will introduce a number of special trains to and from Prayagraj. Gupta, the state's minister of industrial development, also serves as a state legislator for the Prayagraj (South) seat. In a statement, Gupta's office claimed that Vaishnaw and he met at the Sanchar Bhawan in Delhi and talked about the industrial growth of Uttar Pradesh.

"During the discussions, Vaishnaw brought up plans for modernisation of several railway stations falling close to key industrial sectors of Uttar Pradesh," according to the statement.

"The railway minister also said that his department has already launched preparations for the 2025 Mahakumbh. Special trains will be launched for it on several routes across the country. Besides Prayagraj, several railway stations will be equipped with modern facilities by then in order to cater to not only national but international travelers too," it added.

Also read: Indian Railways update: IRCTC cancels more than 110 trains on August 20, check full list here

Meanwhile, the Vistadome carriage has just been added to the Jan Shatabdi Express that runs between Bhopal and Jabalpur by the Indian Railways. Passengers would be able to visit the Narmada river bank, Tawa Dam in Itarsi, Satpura plains, Panchmarhi hill station, Joteshwar Temple in Gotegaon, Madan Mahal fort, and many more picturesque sites with the advent of this coach. Usha Thakur and Vishvas Sarang, state ministers, flagged off the train at the Rani Kamlapati Railway Station.

The sixth express train to have Vistadome coaches will be this one. The state's tourism industry is said to benefit from the opulent and alluring Vistadome coaches.

These coaches will provide their passengers a variety of comforts, conveniences, and opulent amenities to ensure an improved sightseeing experience during their journey. The Railways has also added Vistadome carriages for tourists on several trains travelling through Assam, Himachal, Gujarat, and South India.

With inputs from PTI