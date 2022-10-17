Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 150 trains on October 17, Check full list HERE

Have a train to catch today? Then this is the news for you. Alert rail passengers, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to cancel over 150 trains on October 17. Railways has decided to cancel trains due to various reasons including operational and maintenance works on tracks. A total of 215 trains are fully and partially cancelled, where 159 trains are fully cancelled, while 56 trains are partially cancelled. Further, railway officials have decided to reschedule 24 trains and divert 18 trains. Passengers travelling today are requested to check their trains' status before heading out for their respective train journeys. Passengers can check their trains' status via NTES app too.

The cancellation and other changes in the trains' schedule will affect passengers travelling to and from cities like Pune, Lonand, Satara, Chhapra, Azimganj, Ramnagar, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Hubli Jn., Pathankot, Ballia, Raipur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Sealdah, Sitapur, and many more.

Passengers who have booked tickets via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Meanwhile, those who have booked counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Here's the full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on October 17:

Indian Railways tend to cancel train services every day due to various reasons, which includes work on trains, natural disasters and even derailment of trains. Hence, passengers should double-check before setting out for journey.

Indian Railways is the most preferred mode of transport as it is economical and make passengers reach their destination on time with utmost comfort. As per Railway officials, Indian Railways will initiate special train services for Diwali and Chhath Puja, like it did during Navratri and Durga Puja 2022, to manage the passenger rush and to provide travellers the comfort of travelling. Indian Railways has however, further increased the platform tickets at several stations of South India.