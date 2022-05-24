Mumbai local train services disrupted on the Central Railways mainline

Some animals were run over on the rails between Bhivpuri Road and Neral stations, disrupting local train services on the Central Railway's main line, according to an official. According to Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, the railway traffic was delayed after several cattle were run over by a local train heading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at about 5.15 p.m.

Trains operating from Karjat towards Kalyan were affected. Since the incident occurred during the peak hours, the operations of local and long-distance trains were likely to be delayed, he said.

The rail traffic was restored after one and half hours, it was stated. Earlier in the day, the suburban services on the Harbour Line of the Central Railway were hit due to power issues during peak morning hours.

The Central Railway's mainline between CSMT and Kasara and CSMT-Khopoli provides suburban trains connecting south Mumbai with the extended suburbs of Thane, Kalyan, Badlapur, Karjat, Khopoli, Asangaon and Kasara, among others.

