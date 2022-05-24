हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Railways

Mumbai local train services disrupted on the Central Railways mainline

Mumbai local train services were disrupted after several cattle were run over by a local train heading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at about 5.15 p.m, as reported by PTI.

Mumbai local train services disrupted on the Central Railways mainline
Image for representation

Some animals were run over on the rails between Bhivpuri Road and Neral stations, disrupting local train services on the Central Railway's main line, according to an official. According to Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, the railway traffic was delayed after several cattle were run over by a local train heading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at about 5.15 p.m. 

Trains operating from Karjat towards Kalyan were affected. Since the incident occurred during the peak hours, the operations of local and long-distance trains were likely to be delayed, he said.

The rail traffic was restored after one and half hours, it was stated. Earlier in the day, the suburban services on the Harbour Line of the Central Railway were hit due to power issues during peak morning hours.

Also read: India-Bangladesh ‘Mitali Express’ train to start its third rail journey from June 1

The Central Railway's mainline between CSMT and Kasara and CSMT-Khopoli provides suburban trains connecting south Mumbai with the extended suburbs of Thane, Kalyan, Badlapur, Karjat, Khopoli, Asangaon and Kasara, among others.

With inputs from PTI

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RailwaysMumbai local trainTrainsMumbai
Next
Story

India-Bangladesh ‘Mitali Express’ train to start its third rail journey from June 1

Must Watch

PT4M55S

Qutub Minar dispute verdict to be pronounced on June 9